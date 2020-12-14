Hillsborough deputies find three young children missing since Friday

Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for three young siblings who were last seen Friday, but within an hour of notifying the public, they said the children were found.

Officials said they were searching for a 7-year-old, 6-year-old, and 2-year-old who were last seen in Tampa. They have since been found safe.

The sheriff's office said they "obtained a take into custody order" on Dec. 12, but have been unable to locate the children and their parents to check on their well-being.

Deputies didn't say whether they also located the parents.

No other information was provided.