Tampa City Council faces off in friendly karaoke competition

The Brief Tampa City Council members traded their usual suits and city business for a friendly karaoke competition at the Babe Zaharias Clubhouse. The newest council member, Naya Young, walked away with the top title after performing a rendition of "My Girl." Elected officials say the annual event helps build stronger relationships and camaraderie outside the walls of City Hall.



Tampa City Council members swapped city business for microphones Friday night during a friendly karaoke competition at the Babe Zaharias Clubhouse.

Tampa council karaoke

What we know:

Council members gathered in North Tampa for the fifth annual installment of the event, which was originally created to showcase a lighter side of local government. Council Member Alan Clendenin took the stage in a cowboy hat to sing Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" and Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places," while Council Member Guido Maniscalco performed hits by The Rolling Stones and The Beach Boys.

Naya Young claimed the night's top crown for her performance of "My Girl," and Council Member Lynn Hurtak sang Heart's "Alone."

Clubhouse musical backstory

The backstory:

Council Members Luis Viera and Guido Maniscalco started the karaoke tradition in 2022 to display a more human element to the public. Viera noted that the event has expanded every year since its inception and now draws participation from nearly the entire council.

While the event continues to grow, Viera joked that his own vocal talents have not improved, calling himself an awful singer while praising Maniscalco's skills.

Public officials speaking

What they're saying:

"Luis should set a bar of how many birds fall out of the trees when he starts singing," Clendenin joked regarding Viera's musical performance. "For me, I'm just happy if people don't start covering their ears."

"It's not always work and being in suits, up on the dais," Maniscalco said about the gathering. "There's a human aspect to this."

Hurtak noted that the musical faceoff serves as a fun, low-pressure break from the normal pace of local politics.

"It's actually fun," she said. "It's easier than a candidate forum, that's for sure."

Council relationship impact

Why you should care:

Local lawmakers emphasize that the annual gathering helps them build stronger personal relationships away from the stress of political debates. Hurtak explained that even though council members frequently disagree on the dais, coming together for a fun event helps them get along well behind the scenes.

Upcoming Tampa Meeting

What's next:

The council will return to regular city business following the musical break. The Tampa City Council is scheduled to hold its next formal meeting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 23 at City Hall.