Hillsborough deputy reunites with parents of baby he helped deliver on side of road

It's an extra special Mother's Day weekend for a mom who reunited with the Hillsborough County deputy who helped deliver her baby girl on the side of the road.



Almost two weeks ago, Luis Lopez was headed to Tampa General Hospital after a pregnant Lexela Nolasco's water broke. They quickly realized she wouldn't make it to the hospital to have the baby.



Thankfully, they stumbled upon Hillsborough Deputy Dan "Red" Jones on SR 60 in Plant City.

"Five minutes before we pulled up, I had my gun on a guy getting him out of his car because he was acting a fool. And then, five minutes later, I'm delivering a baby in their car. So, you just don't ever know. That's the emotion of law enforcement, I guess," Jones said.

MORE: 'He's a hero': Hillsborough deputy delivers baby girl on side of SR 60 in Plant City



They all reunited Friday afternoon for the first time since baby Lexela's birth.



"I'm really, like, really emotional and happy," said Luis Lopez, baby Lexela's father.

Baby Lexela in the hospital





They're thankful the deputy was in the right place at the right time.

"Everything went through my mind. I try to be as calm as possible to maintain her calm as well," Lopez said.



This was definitely the fastest and most eventful birth for the mother of now six.



"The other ones, I always made it to the hospital in time and put her she didn't want to wait," Lexela Nolasco, Mother, said.



Already famous among her siblings, everyone is glad she's healthy, and this story has a happy ending and will be a story they can share with her later.