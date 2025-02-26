Hillsborough fire captain takes his own life after child pornography arrest: Deputies

The Brief The Hillsborough Fire Rescue captain arrested on child pornography charges took his own life at the Falkenburg Road Jail. He was found by Hillsborough detention deputies after the attempt on Tuesday, and taken to the hospital where he later died on Wednesday. He was arrested on 100 counts of child pornography last month.



The Hillsborough Fire Rescue captain arrested on 100 counts of child pornography took his own life at the Falkenburg Road Jail in Tampa, according to deputies.

Dig deeper:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are conducting an in-custody death investigation. Detention deputies said they found Marshall Nelson, 52, just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday after an attempt to take his own life.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Deputies immediately tried to save his life with the assistance of jail medical staff. He was taken to the hospital, but HCSO said he died on Wednesday. The medical examiner's office will determine his cause of death, according to the sheriff's office.

Nelson had been at the Falkenburg Road Jail since he was arrested on Jan. 30 for 100 counts of child pornography, officials said. He was found with hundreds of files of child sexual abuse material on numerous electronic devices, deputies said.

The death investigation remains active.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: