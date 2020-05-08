Hillsborough firefighter donates kidney to fire captain

article

A local firefighter selflessly donated a kidney to a coworker in need.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said Capt. Jeff Hewett found out he needed a kidney transplant over a year ago.

As the search for a donor intensified, one of his colleagues decided to get tested -- and found out she was a perfect match.

Fire Inspector Sharri Dufresne "didn't think twice" to help Hewett, the agency said.

The two walked into Tampa General Hospital together for transplant surgery, which took place Wednesday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, neither of them could have their loved ones by their side in the hospital.

Firefighters brought fire trucks to TGH on Friday afternoon in a show of support for the pair.

Dufresne has been discharged and is recovering at home, while Hewett remains hospitalized. He hopes to be released in five to seven days, Hillsborough Fire Rescue said.