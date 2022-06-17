Hillsborough House of Hope helps give women a fresh start after incarceration

For more than two decades, a local nonprofit has been helping women throughout the Tampa Bay area transition out of correctional facilities and into the community.

The Hillsborough House of Hope helps women who are released from jail by teaching them job skills, showing them how to dress for an interview, or even just praying with them. Many are mothers who are trying to reconnect with their children.

The faith-based organization was established in 1998 by Margaret Palmer, who was a volunteer counselor for women serving time in Hillsborough County Correctional Facilities.

Palmer watched women make significant progress while incarcerated, only to struggle after getting released due to lack of a strong support system.

Over the past 24 years, the organization has grown to provide shelter and support to local women who are homeless due to criminal records, substance abuse or domestic violence.

On Saturday, June 18, FOX 13's Laura Moody will be emceeing Hillsborough House of Hope's "Blooming Summer Kickoff" fundraiser and fashion show. Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor and retired NFL players and cheerleaders will be in attendance to support the event, which will be held at The Portico in downtown Tampa from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Hillsborough House of Hope's website.