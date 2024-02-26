Hillsborough man accused of killing mother granted bond in court hearing: Judge

A man accused of killing his own mother found himself in a Tampa courtroom on Monday. At his bond hearing, prosecutors were seeking to keep him locked up until his trial.

Douglas Turrell, who was living with his mother, is accused of shooting and killing her at a home in Odessa. Joanna Turrell was found dead by a neighbor doing a welfare check.

"There was a female victim face up on the ground in the kitchen dining area," said lead detective Caitlin Jewell with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. "She had a blanket covering her and appeared to have blood on her face and surrounding the back of her head. I was advised that there was also a spent shell casing located near her."

During the search of a home, detectives said Douglas Turrell was found hiding in his bedroom underneath a blanket with a gun by his side.

"He explained to me that he sleeps with a firearm next to him, and when I specifically asked him if anyone had come into his room, moved or touched his firearm, he said no," recalled Jewell.

Detectives said there was no evidence of a robbery or anyone breaking into the home. The defendant explained he is a heavy drinker and had a blackout for most of the day until detectives woke him up.

Douglas denied killing his mother and said she appeared fine the day before. But with no criminal history or prior violent behavior, Tampa Judge Catherine Catlin didn’t see him as a threat to the community.

"I do believe there is substantial probability that he committed the crime. However, I cannot find past or present pattern of behaviors or that this crime represents a threat to the community at large," ruled Catlin.

The judge released him on $250,000 bond. He was ordered not to have any contact with his neighbor or his sister, who are both witnesses in the case.