Death investigation underway after 78-year-old woman found dead in Odessa home

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a neighbor found a 78-year-old woman dead in her home in the Keystone area on Tuesday.

According to HCSO, their communications center received a call at 7:13 p.m. from the neighbor. The 78-year-old woman's daughter requested the neighbor check on her mother.

When the neighbor entered the woman's Odessa home, she found her dead and immediately contacted deputies, according to HCSO.

"Our detectives are actively collecting information to determine the circumstances leading to this woman's death," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are asking anyone with information that could help us solve this case to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."

This is an active investigation.