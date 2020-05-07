Hillsborough names new county administrator

article

Hillsborough County will be getting a new county administrator this summer, but it will be a familiar face.

During yesterday's Hillsborough County Commission meeting, commissioners voted to appoint Bonnie Wise to the post. She is currently the assistant county administrator and chief financial administrator.

Wise will replace Mike Merrill, who is set to retire on June 30.

The appointment followed a lengthy debate in which commissioners decided it was better to promote from within than conduct a nationwide search during the coronavirus pandemic.