Expand / Collapse search

Hillsborough River, Curtis Hixon Park will turn green as annual St. Patrick's Day event returns

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
Hillsborough official test the green dye in this undated aerial image. article

Hillsborough official test the green dye in this undated aerial image. (FOX 13 News)

TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of people are expected to return to Curtis Hixon Park – dressed in green, drinking green beer – for the annual River O' Green Festival.

This year, it will take place Saturday, March 18, featuring live music, family-friendly activities, and food trucks. At 11 a.m. that day, the Hillsborough River will turn bright green.

Officials use a dye that is non-toxic and biodegradable for a small portion of the river that barriers the park. 

The event starts at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 5 p.m.

River O' Green was first celebrated in 2012 and has become a tradition ever since.

For more information, head to the city's Facebook event.