Hillsborough River, Curtis Hixon Park will turn green as annual St. Patrick's Day event returns

Hundreds of people are expected to return to Curtis Hixon Park – dressed in green, drinking green beer – for the annual River O' Green Festival.

This year, it will take place Saturday, March 18, featuring live music, family-friendly activities, and food trucks. At 11 a.m. that day, the Hillsborough River will turn bright green.

Officials use a dye that is non-toxic and biodegradable for a small portion of the river that barriers the park.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 5 p.m.

River O' Green was first celebrated in 2012 and has become a tradition ever since.

For more information, head to the city's Facebook event.