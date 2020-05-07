Hillsborough's Emergency Policy Group extends local state of emergency as testing ramps up

Hillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group extended the local state of emergency order Thursday.

The group, made of up city and county leaders, also focused a lot on testing, which saw a large boost over the last couple weeks.

The county expects 4,000 tests to be done this week, which is nearly double what was done last week. So far, nearly 2 percent of Hillsborough County residents have been tested for COVID-19.

The county currently has more than 6,000 tests available.

Any resident can get a test by calling 813-272-5900 to make an appointment.

The tests are free if done at one of the county’s four testing sites.

Advertisement

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map