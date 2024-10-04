Hispanic businesses thrive in Polk County as population booms

Vicente Barajas is the co-owner of La Michoacana, a "paletas" and ice cream shop that features dozens of flavors and original recipes from Mexico. The business started back in 2019 in Haines City and has since expanded to five locations across Central Florida.

"We've been growing so much here in Haines City mostly, because there's so much growth," said Barajas. "A lot of new houses are being built. A lot of Hispanics, which is the population we focus on, have been here in Haines City."

Haines City boasts a 58% Hispanic population and now celebrates its first Hispanic mayor of Mexican origin – Omar Arroyo – who hopes his leadership inspires the local Hispanic community to get involved.

"This city has given me everything I have, so I have so much love for this city," said Arroyo. "If you don't ask for stuff it's hard for somebody to know you need stuff, so I hope the Hispanic community gets more involved in local politics, because that's a key element of our everyday life."

Polk County ranks 10th in Florida when it comes to the highest percentage of Hispanic or Latino individuals compared to other races and ethnicities. Many cities, including Lakeland, Winter Haven and Bartow have seen their populations double since 2000.

The Highway 27 corridor, which includes Lakes Wales, Haines City, Davenport and Dundee, is the fastest growing area for the Hispanic population in Polk County.

There's a large population of Mexicans, Puerto Ricans and Cubans moving to the county, but that's changing as Venezuelans, Colombians, Dominicans and Central Americans are moving to the county as well.

President of the Puerto Rican Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Polk County, Ana Rivera, said people are drawn to the area because of opportunities and a better quality of life.

"Those people who do move into Polk County, it's because of its location, the cost of living and the style of living," said Rivera. "It's a little bit more relaxed and some people would say you get more bang for your buck: Para el peso."

Rivera said the county needs to begin working on its infrastructure to service the volume of people moving here, not just of Hispanic origin.

As a businessman, Barajas hopes to continue to expand throughout the county and hopes Haines City becomes a staple for Hispanic food and products.

"You wouldn't see your typical Columbian restaurant or your Puerto Rican restaurant, but now you're starting to see more," said Barajas. "There's a lot of variety. People don't come to Haines City for that, but it should be known for the variety of food here."

Haines City will be hosting its first Hispanic festival on Saturday, October 12. There will be band performances, food trucks, vendors and a raffle giveaway.

