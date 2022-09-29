Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County
8
Flood Warning
from THU 3:23 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:12 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:30 PM EDT until SUN 5:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport aims to reopen by weekend after roof, water damage

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Sarasota County
FOX 13 News

Sarasota International Airport sustains roof, water damage due to Hurricane Ian

Kellie Cowan reports

SARASOTA, Fla. - Plenty of workers and first responders hunkered down at the SRQ airport as Hurricane Ian blew strong winds over the area. While the executive director years was in his corner office, he witnessed part of the roof bend and rip off – a first for him after 27 years on the job. 

A section of the membrane roof blew off around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick Piccolo explained to FOX 13. It caused water to start trickling inside the terminal. Then, part of the ceiling caved, causing even more water intrusion.

Photo: Rick Piccolo, the president and executive officer of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, said this is just a "small part" of the roof membrane that ripped off during Ian. The rest is still on the roof.

Rick Piccolo, the president and executive officer of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, said this is just a "small part" of the roof membrane that ripped off during Ian. The rest is still on the roof. (FOX 13 / File)

"There’s still a lot of roofing material that the membrane rests on, so it’s not like [the terminal is] wide open to the sky," he described. "Those materials are not waterproof. As it rained and rained and rained for 15-16 hours, that water started coming through."

"It was pretty intense here," Piccolo added. "A lot of wind, obviously, and rain."

READ: Hurricane Ian drains water across Tampa Bay area

Photo: Water damage inside SRQ airport

Water damage inside SRQ airport (FOX 13 / File)

A "small part" of that membrane was twisted, hanging off the edge of the roof with the other end resting in the airport's drop-off area. 

"This is just a small piece of it," Piccolo said. "The rest of it is still up there."

MORE: Storm surge devastates Fort Myers, Naples area in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Computers were covered to avoid any water damage. Airport officials are aiming to reopen by late Friday night or Saturday morning.

"Our first concern was safety both for the employees that were trying to work on this and make sure we didn’t get further damage," he offered. "It's obviously very disappointing to see this happen. The good thing is no one was hurt. Now our effort is to get it safe, so we can resume operations."

Roof damage at SRQ airport

Beyond that, there was just minor damage. 

"I’ve been here 27 years," Piccolo noted. "I’ve been here through some other storms, but this was by far the worst. The last storm was Irma. We had a number of trees down, but that was probably our biggest problem."

The next step will be to hire a company that can refurbish the roof – but, Piccolo said, at least the airport can be operational before that. 