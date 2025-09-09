Hit-and-run driver arrested after bicyclist injured on Dale Mabry Highway: TPD

The Brief The Tampa Police Department says Derrick Bass has been caught nearly two weeks after a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist. Investigators say Bass was driving an SUV when he hit the victim on S. Dale Mabry Hwy. near W. Mango Ave. in the early morning hours of Aug. 27. Hillsborough County deputies arrested Bass on Monday.



Tampa police say they've arrested the driver who took off after hitting a bicyclist on Dale Mabry Hwy. late last month, leaving the victim seriously injured.

The backstory:

In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, the Tampa Police Department said a silver Chevrolet Equinox hit the victim on the northbound side of S. Dale Mabry Hwy. near W. Mango Ave.

Paramedics rushed the bicyclist to the hospital, where he was treated for critical injuries and has since been released.

Officers found the SUV along E. 12th Ave. hours later, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

On Tuesday, TPD said deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office tracked down Derrick Bass, 33, in the 7400 block of 56 St. and arrested him on Monday.

Mugshot of Derrick Bass. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Jail.

What they're saying:

"Hopefully, this arrest will provide the man left injured with a sense of justice," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "Thanks to outstanding and dedicated investigative skills combined with the strong partnership we have with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect in this case will be held accountable."

What's next:

Bass faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked (death or serious bodily injury).