Bicyclist hurt in hit-and-run on Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa police searching for driver

The Tampa Police Department is searching for a driver who took off after hitting an electric bike on Dale Mabry Hwy., leaving the rider critically injured.

What we know:

TPD says the crash happened along S. Dale Mabry Hwy. at W. Mango Ave. around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics rushed the bicyclist to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators say they're looking for a silver Chevrolet Equinox with heavy front-end damage.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.