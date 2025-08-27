Bicyclist hurt in hit-and-run on Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa police searching for driver
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is searching for a driver who took off after hitting an electric bike on Dale Mabry Hwy., leaving the rider critically injured.
What we know:
TPD says the crash happened along S. Dale Mabry Hwy. at W. Mango Ave. around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday.
Paramedics rushed the bicyclist to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
Investigators say they're looking for a silver Chevrolet Equinox with heavy front-end damage.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Tampa Police Department.