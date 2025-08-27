Expand / Collapse search

Bicyclist hurt in hit-and-run on Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa police searching for driver

Published  August 27, 2025 5:03am EDT
Tampa
The Brief

    • Tampa police say a bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run early Wednesday.
    • According to investigators, a silver Chevrolet Equinox hit an electric bike along S. Dale Mabry Hwy. at W. Mango Ave. around 2:35 a.m.
    • Police are searching for the driver.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is searching for a driver who took off after hitting an electric bike on Dale Mabry Hwy., leaving the rider critically injured.

What we know:

TPD says the crash happened along S. Dale Mabry Hwy. at W. Mango Ave. around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics rushed the bicyclist to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators say they're looking for a silver Chevrolet Equinox with heavy front-end damage.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Tampa Police Department.

