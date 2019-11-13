Hit-and-run driver seriously injured 20-year-old pedestrian in Palmetto

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a Palmetto pedestrian on Veterans Day.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 8:55 p.m. on Monday. They said 20-year-old Michael Anderson was walking west across U.S. Highway 41 in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of 23rd Street East.

Around the same time, a grey vehicle, possible an SUV, was heading north on U.S. 41 in the right lane approaching Anderson. Troopers said the victim told them the vehicle had a red traffic signal, and he had a green crosswalk signal.

The vehicle collided into Anderson while he was in the sidewalk, troopers said, and fled. Anderson was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 941-751-8350.

