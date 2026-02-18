'Tasty Tampa Bay' returns to Clearwater with 100+ vendors, foodie contests and waterfront views

The Brief Tasty Tampa Bay takes over Coachman Park in Clearwater on Saturday, February 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free festival features 100+ local vendors, food trucks, contests and a kid zone. Cookie, spicy pizza and other eating challenges will heat up the stage throughout the afternoon.



If you’re hungry for something fun to do this weekend, Clearwater’s waterfront is about to smell really good.

Tasty Tampa Bay returns to Coachman Park on Saturday, February 21, serving up bites from more than 100 local vendors and food trucks from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival is free to attend and packed with food samples, craft vendors and family-friendly activities.

What they're saying:

Organizers call it the "ultimate foodie festival," and it’s easy to see why. The event celebrates local restaurants, food trucks and small businesses. It's all set against the backdrop of Clearwater’s scenic waterfront.

There’s also a kid zone featuring a 25-foot chicken bounce house, so the little ones can burn off all that sugar.

Timeline:

The afternoon lineup includes several foodie contests:

A cookie eating contest at 2 p.m., where competitors race to devour 15 cookies for a $100 prize.

The "Stanky Spicy Slice Challenge" at 3 p.m., daring brave participants to tackle a fiery, sauce-covered pizza.

The TN Bob Hot Nutz Challenge and a Brain Freeze Challenge round out the fun.

The event was inspired by Michele Northrup, commonly known as 'Saucy Queen,' and her Tasty Tampa Bay Facebook group, which has grown to 14,000 members.

Coachman Park is located at 300 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.

Free parking is available on weekends at several downtown garages, including Station Square Garage at 615 Laura St., the Municipal Services Building Garage at 640 Park St., and the Garden Avenue Garage at 28 N. Garden Ave.

Organizers encourage visitors to plan ahead and arrive early, especially if you’re hoping to snag a prime spot in line for those contests.