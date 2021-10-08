Hit-and-run suspect crashes into Tampa police cruiser, sending officer to hospital

article

A Tampa police officer was taken to the hospital after his cruiser was struck by a truck – head-on.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. Friday along Leroy Collins Boulevard on the University of South Tampa's campus near Fowler Avenue.

Officers said they were in the area searching for a hit-and-run suspect when a pickup truck, traveling in the wrong direction, slammed into the patrol car. The injured officer didn't appear to be seriously hurt, but another drove him to a hospital to get checked out.

There is no word on his current condition.

Advertisement

The truck driver was later arrested. Investigators also called him a suspect in the initial hit-and-run – which occurred near Ivy Rose, a bar on Fowler Avenue. Police have not provided information on that previous crash and have no identified the suspected driver involved.