North Port police help elderly victims of mailbox hit-and-runs

The Brief Someone hit and destroyed two mailboxes overnight and then took off, according to North Port police. The victims, both elderly, were not in a position to fix the mess. Several police officers pooled their money and bought new mailboxes, supplies, and installed the new mailboxes.



The North Port Police Department is looking for the person who hit and destroyed two mailboxes overnight.

It happened in the 7800 block of Meroni Boulevard.

Both of the victims, who are elderly, discovered the mess when they woke up Saturday morning.

Knowing the residents couldn't fix the damage on their own, the officers pooled their own money, bought new mailboxes and supplies, and installed both.

"They didn't do it for recognition or the mangos. They did it because helping people is what we do, whether it's solving a crime or setting a post in concrete under the Florida sun," the department stated in a Facebook post.

If you have any information about this incident, please call 941-429-7300.