A hole formed in the ground near a home in Palm Harbor overnight, swallowing a car.

A FOX 13 viewer shared photos from the scene in a driveway along Ulelah Avenue off U.S 19. A sedan sank nose-first into the hole, and an SUV is also teetering on the edge.

It's still too early to know what caused the hole to form.

No injuries were reported.

We have a crew heading out to the scene to gather more information.