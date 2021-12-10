Holiday cocktail ideas for your guests

Holiday parties at home are also an opportunity to flex your mixology skills.

If you're hosting, there are some fun holiday cocktail ideas that your guests might love.

Andrew Rahrig, a mixologist with Members Only Craft Cocktails, offered the following recipes:

The Poinsettia

Ingredients

1/2 oz Orange liqueur (Cointreau recommended)

1 oz Cranberry + Pomegranate Juice

Fill with chilled Champagne

Garnish: Sugared Cranberries

Directions

Skewer three sugared cranberries onto each cocktail pick, and set aside Add Cointreau and juice to flute. Top with chilled Champagne Garnish with cranberries, and enjoy

Credit: Andrew Rahrig

The Holiday Margarita

Ingredients

2 oz Tequila

1/2 oz Cointreau

1 oz Lime Juice

1/2 oz Cranberry + Pomegranate Juice

3/4 oz Vanilla Bean Simple Syrup

Garnish: Frosted Rosemary

Directions

