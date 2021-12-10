Expand / Collapse search

Holiday cocktail ideas for your guests

By FOX 13 news staff
TAMPA, Fla. - Holiday parties at home are also an opportunity to flex your mixology skills.

If you're hosting, there are some fun holiday cocktail ideas that your guests might love.

Andrew Rahrig, a mixologist with Members Only Craft Cocktails, offered the following recipes:

The Poinsettia 

Ingredients

  • 1/2 oz Orange liqueur (Cointreau recommended)
  • 1 oz Cranberry + Pomegranate  Juice
  • Fill with chilled Champagne
  • Garnish: Sugared Cranberries

Directions

  1. Skewer three sugared cranberries onto each cocktail pick, and set aside
  2. Add Cointreau and juice to flute. Top with chilled Champagne
  3. Garnish with cranberries, and enjoy

Credit: Andrew Rahrig

The Holiday Margarita 

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Tequila
  • 1/2 oz Cointreau
  • 1 oz Lime Juice
  • 1/2 oz Cranberry + Pomegranate Juice
  • 3/4 oz Vanilla Bean Simple Syrup
  • Garnish: Frosted Rosemary

Directions

  1. (Optional) Dip rosemary into a small amount of vanilla simple syrup, and allow to dry until tacky (approx. 20 mins). Place in a bowl, and dust with sugar until "frosted". Allow to dry.
  2. Clip plain, or frosted rosemary to the edge of the glass.
  3. Add all ingredients to shaker and fill with ice. Shake until chilled.
  4. Fill glass with cracked ice, strain drink into glass, and enjoy! 