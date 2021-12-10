Holiday cocktail ideas for your guests
TAMPA, Fla. - Holiday parties at home are also an opportunity to flex your mixology skills.
If you're hosting, there are some fun holiday cocktail ideas that your guests might love.
Andrew Rahrig, a mixologist with Members Only Craft Cocktails, offered the following recipes:
The Poinsettia
Ingredients
- 1/2 oz Orange liqueur (Cointreau recommended)
- 1 oz Cranberry + Pomegranate Juice
- Fill with chilled Champagne
- Garnish: Sugared Cranberries
Directions
- Skewer three sugared cranberries onto each cocktail pick, and set aside
- Add Cointreau and juice to flute. Top with chilled Champagne
- Garnish with cranberries, and enjoy
Credit: Andrew Rahrig
The Holiday Margarita
Ingredients
- 2 oz Tequila
- 1/2 oz Cointreau
- 1 oz Lime Juice
- 1/2 oz Cranberry + Pomegranate Juice
- 3/4 oz Vanilla Bean Simple Syrup
- Garnish: Frosted Rosemary
Directions
- (Optional) Dip rosemary into a small amount of vanilla simple syrup, and allow to dry until tacky (approx. 20 mins). Place in a bowl, and dust with sugar until "frosted". Allow to dry.
- Clip plain, or frosted rosemary to the edge of the glass.
- Add all ingredients to shaker and fill with ice. Shake until chilled.
- Fill glass with cracked ice, strain drink into glass, and enjoy!