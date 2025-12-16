Expand / Collapse search

Holiday DIY: How to make mini star ornaments

Published  December 16, 2025 5:32pm EST
TAMPA, Fla. - Here's how you can make mini star ornaments. 

Supplies

  • Toilet paper cardboard tube (each roll will make 2 ornaments)
  • White paint pen
  • Hot glue gun
  • Twine or ribbon

Directions

  • Press the toiletpaper tube flat and cut into 6 equal rings.
  • Decorate each segment with the white paint pen.
  • Assemble by looping sections onto each other and evenly fanning out, then add a dot of hold glue to secure sections together.
  • Add a loop of ribbon or twine.
