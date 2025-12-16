Holiday DIY: How to make mini star ornaments
TAMPA, Fla. - Here's how you can make mini star ornaments.
Supplies
- Toilet paper cardboard tube (each roll will make 2 ornaments)
- White paint pen
- Hot glue gun
- Twine or ribbon
Directions
- Press the toiletpaper tube flat and cut into 6 equal rings.
- Decorate each segment with the white paint pen.
- Assemble by looping sections onto each other and evenly fanning out, then add a dot of hold glue to secure sections together.
- Add a loop of ribbon or twine.