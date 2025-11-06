Expand / Collapse search

Holiday man killed in motorcycle crash: FHP

By Joe Espy
Published  November 6, 2025 11:23am EST
Pasco County
    The Brief

      • A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with an SUV in Holiday Wednesday night.
      • Troopers say the collision occurred at around 8:44 p.m., when the SUV turned in front of the motorcycle. 
      • The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

    HOLIDAY, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with an SUV in Holiday Wednesday night.

    What we know:

    According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a Nissan Pathfinder was heading eastbound on Sunray Drive, nearing the intersection of Grand Boulevard. The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old Holiday man, was driving westbound on Perrine Ranch Road, approaching the same intersection.

    Troopers say the collision occurred at around 8:44 p.m., when the SUV turned in front of the motorcycle. 

    The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

