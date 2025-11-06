Holiday man killed in motorcycle crash: FHP

Watch the stream above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with an SUV in Holiday Wednesday night. Troopers say the collision occurred at around 8:44 p.m., when the SUV turned in front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.



What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a Nissan Pathfinder was heading eastbound on Sunray Drive, nearing the intersection of Grand Boulevard. The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old Holiday man, was driving westbound on Perrine Ranch Road, approaching the same intersection.

Troopers say the collision occurred at around 8:44 p.m., when the SUV turned in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.