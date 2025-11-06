Holiday man killed in motorcycle crash: FHP
HOLIDAY, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with an SUV in Holiday Wednesday night.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a Nissan Pathfinder was heading eastbound on Sunray Drive, nearing the intersection of Grand Boulevard. The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old Holiday man, was driving westbound on Perrine Ranch Road, approaching the same intersection.
MORE STORIES: Florida driver accused of slamming into mom walking 2 kids to school, killing 6-year-old: ‘Terrible tragedy'
Troopers say the collision occurred at around 8:44 p.m., when the SUV turned in front of the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.
The Source: The information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.