Holiday season is prime-time for package thieves

The holidays are almost here, which means package thieves are likely ready to strike. A Tarpon Springs man just fell victim to one.

Brandon Gerhart was out of town. A few minutes after an Amazon driver dropped off a package at his home, a thief had stolen it.

“[He] casually walked up and picked it up, looked at it and walked away, casually,” Gerhart said, adding it's something he thought would never happen to him. “I was just blown away it happened at my house,” he said.

Gerhart said the package was likely a holiday gift, but when it comes to packages on the front porch, thieves are indiscriminate.

“It is absolutely a crime of opportunity,” said Crystal Clark with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

She says being proactive is the best way to keep your stuff out of someone else’s hands.

“Have them deliver it your job. If they allow it, make sure that you let a neighbor know if you’re expecting a package so they can pick it up for you or make sure that you note in your delivery options that you want it set at your home in a place that is out of the view of the street,” Clark advised.

Amazon also offers secure lockers for added peace of mind.

Clark also warned of increased mail theft this time of year. She noted holiday-themed cards are often easy prey for thieves.