Holocaust survivor will throw first pitch on her 100th birthday at Tampa Bay Rays game

There's still a little juice left in the arm of Helen Kahan, even at 99 years young. She's preparing to deliver the ceremonial first pitch Friday night at the Yankees-Rays game – which will also happen to be her 100th birthday.

"I can tell you, that's such a good feeling you can have only in America," Kahan described.

It's an honor she never could've imagined growing up. Born in Romania, Helen and her family were later taken to Auschwitz during the Holocaust when she was 21. She still bears the tattoos on her arms and the memories, remain tattooed in her mind.

"I knew already what happened to my family," she recalled. "My whole family was killed in Auschwitz."

Friday's first pitch is part of a partnership between the Rays and the Florida Holocaust Museum where Helen shares her life story.

"In our family, teaching about anti-hatred, anti-discrimination is a number one cause," said Helen's daughter, Livia Wein. "The fact that the Holocaust Museum chose my mother is very, very exciting."

Helen is sure to stir up a packed house, celebrating her 100th year and honoring her life story which continues to inspire younger generations.

"I can't have a better feeling than coming to America," she stated, "and trying to do everything that’s good."