Holocaust survivor flooded with cards, letters after viral 101st birthday post

Holocaust survivor Nat Ross celebrated his 101st birthday back in March with a little help from his friends. He had no idea that when he blew out his candles, a message was about to go viral – asking others to send him well wishes.

After turning 101 years old on March 8, the cards, letters and pictures started arriving, Now, he's feeling the love – one envelope at a time.

"He's loved by many," said his sister-in-law, Bea Zucker.

For weeks, dozens every day were delivered to his New Tampa senior living community.

'It was incredible," said his granddaughter, Dana Arschin. "And, the craziest part is we still don't know how his name and address got out there."

Arschin works for the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Long Island. She isn't sure who gave the idea to the author of the social media post that went viral.

"The horrors of the Holocaust are so hard to fathom," she said. "When people hear these stories they can't help but be touched."

Ross' story includes capture by Nazis, imprisonment at Auschwitz, a death march, liberation by American soldiers and the raising of his family in New York.

It now also includes friends of all ages from places as far away as New York, Chicago and Paris.

"I was surprised," said Ross. "They were very considerate of me."

"The fact that people care so much about a holocaust survivor, shows that their stories will not be forgotten," said Arschin.

One letter from Lakewood, New Jersey could sum it all up: "Without you and without your story, the Jewish people and subsequently the world, wouldn't be complete."

"I am just proud of him," said Zucker. "He is just totally amazing to me."