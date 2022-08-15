Home Run Inn recalls frozen pizzas for possible stray material

article

A batch of frozen pizzas has been recalled over concerns they could contain stray materials, especially metal.

The recall includes more than 13,000 lbs. of Home Run Inn's frozen meat pizza.

The pizzas were produced on June 6, 2022 and have a "best by" date of December 3, 2022. They’re in 33.5 oz. cartons and are of the Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza variety.

The problem was discovered when Home Run Inn Frozen Foods received consumer complaints reporting metal was found in the pizza.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) isn’t aware of any confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions.

If you have any of these frozen pizzas, you’re urged to throw them away or return them.

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is headquartered in Woodridge, Ill. The pizzas were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and further.

This story was reported from Detroit.