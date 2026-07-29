Lecanto home struck by lighting, smoke pours from garage: CCFR

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The Brief Lightning struck a home along N. Brighton Road in Lecanto on Monday afternoon, triggering a garage fire. Firefighters cut the power and stopped the fire from spreading into the main living spaces. Emergency crews confirmed that nobody was inside the home and no injuries occurred during the incident.



A presumed lightning strike ignited a garage fire at a Lecanto home on Monday afternoon. Citrus County Fire Rescue crews responded quickly to contain the smoke and cut power to the home.

Lecanto House Fire Incident

What we know:

Smoke was spotted coming from a home along N. Brighton Road after lightning hit a garage on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters say they forced entry though the garage side door and shut off the electrical power to the garage by shutting off the breaker.

Officials say no one was inside the home, and the fire was contained to the garage.

Damage was estimated to be at $5,000. No injuries were reported, according to CCFR.

Lightning Fire Cause Details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the exact structural repairs required to fix the garage.