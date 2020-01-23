Homeless woman among those arrested for trying to buy, sell people for sex

A homeless woman was among those arrested for allegedly trying to buy or sell someone for sex.

Deputies say an 18-year-old suspected prostitute turned out to be a sex-trafficking victim - forced into the role by a woman living on the streets.

Back in December, deputies arrested five people after observing multiple men going in and out of an east Tampa motel. Among those arrested was the 18-year-old, who had an outstanding warrant for grand theft.

But after investigating, deputies say they determined that one of the other suspects was actually forcing the 18-year-old to have sex for money.

“It’s very likely that this arrest saved her life,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Once in custody, the 18-year-old woman told deputies she was being held against her will.”

Chronister said Thursday that Paige Ashley Fried used adult escort websites to set Johns up with the 18-year-old, and then kept all of the money that the men paid for sex.

“From October 20 to December 4, Fried used force, fraud and coercion to manipulate the victim to perform sexual acts at various locations within Hillsborough County,” an HCSO spokesperson explained.

Fried allegedly had possession of the victim’s debit card, which was how she maintained control over the 18-year-old.

Chronister said Fried continued to force the victim to perform commercial sexual acts despite knowing she had contracted a sexually transmitted disease, and even forced her to ingest narcotics so she would stay awake longer in order to work more.

Fried, 28, is now in jail, facing a felony charge for human trafficking. She also faces drug charges from the initial arrest.

Her arrest report lists her as unemployed and homeless.

The victim, meanwhile, was later released from custody. Deputies connected her with resources through Selah Freedom, an organization that assists human trafficking survivors.

If you know someone whom you suspect is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.