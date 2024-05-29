Homes evacuated as crews battle brush fire in Highlands County

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Officials in Highlands County are evacuating residents from their homes along three streets as crews battle a brush fire.

The sheriff's office says the fire is burning near Blue Moon Avenue, Moon River Avenue and Jack Weisser Boulevard in Lake Placid.

So far, investigators have not said anything about the size or containment of the fire.

The latest fire comes more than two weeks after another brush fire in Highlands County forced about 175 buildings to evacuate. That order was later lifted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter