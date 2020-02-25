Hooters investigates after metal wire in hamburger sends diner to the hospital

article

A few bites into her build-your-own-burger at the Hooters restaurant, on Gandy Boulevard in Tampa, Naz Eminova started to panic.

Her husband, Ebrahim Ebrahimi started recording on his cell phone as his wife coughed.

He zoomed in on a piece of wire as Eminova said she thinks she already swallowed some of it.

"You feel it in your throat?" Ebrahimi asked his wife.

Eminova spoke to FOX 13 from her bed at Tampa General Hospital two days later. X-rays show what appears to be a small piece of metal.

"I really thought about myself, of course, but then I looked at the restaurant," said Eminova. "There were so many kids, they were so happy, eating. I thought, 'Oh, my God.'"

A manager came to the table to apologize and offered to call 911.

Advertisement

He also wrote in an incident report, "A customer bit into a burger that had a wire from one of our utensils (heavy duty). Could be from a fry basket or bun toaster."

Hooters released a statement to FOX 13 saying: "We are aware of the incident. We have initiated an internal investigation. Food and guest safety are the number one priority for us, as it has been for the past 36 years."

Doctors at TGH are concerned about internal bleeding and infection and are keeping Eminova for observation until the threat passes.

Her husband, who is a contractor at MacDill Air Force Base, and her parents are beside themselves.

"They are crying, they are calling me, that was so bad for me," said Eminova. "Everything can change in your life in one moment."

They said they are speaking out to make others aware.

"At home, you know what you are preparing," said Ebrahimi. "Outside, you trust those people."

Hooters wrote on their report they are in possession of the piece of stainless steel wire.

It is unclear how long Eminova will have to stay in the hospital or if she will need surgery.