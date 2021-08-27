Hospital checkup: Florida accounts for 17% of U.S. COVID-19 patients

article

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, 17% of COVID-19 patients nationwide – nearly one in five – was being treated in Florida.

Statewide, ICU beds are 95% occupied. Most of the patients are unvaccinated.

"The other problem is they’re forcing out other people who also need care. We hear about hospitals delaying elective surgeries," said Dr. Michael Teng, a public health expert at the University of South Florida.

Across Tampa Bay, doctors and nurses are under heavy stress. BayCare reports treating 1,100 COVID-19 patients across its 14 hospitals. Tampa General is reporting 109 patients are in the ICU, which is more than 90% full. Sarasota Memorial says 101 of its 118 ICU beds are full.

"Right now, we're experience an unprecedented surge in volume," said Dr. Laura McGill. "Any time you’re having chest pains, shortness of breath, fever, these are big signs to get yourself to the emergency room."

Meanwhile Gov. DeSantis has touted the new antibody treatments as a way to reduce hospital numbers for infected patients. So far his office says around 13,000 people have used the experimental treatment.