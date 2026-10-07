How to check if Florida is holding unclaimed money for you

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The Brief Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia announced state officials are holding $3 billion in unclaimed funds for residents. Unclaimed assets include forgotten bank accounts, utility deposits, paychecks and insurance proceeds. About 1 in 5 Floridians have abandoned property which can be claimed for free with no deadline.



Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia held a press conference Wednesday at the University of South Florida in Tampa to launch a public awareness campaign urging residents to search for $3 billion in unclaimed property.

Unclaimed property in Florida

What we know:

Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia announced Wednesday that the state's Division of Unclaimed Property is holding $3 billion in abandoned property that belongs to residents who likely do not know they have it.

Unclaimed assets include forgotten bank accounts, uncashed paychecks, utility deposits, stock dividends, refunds and insurance proceeds.

Approximately 1 in 5 Floridians have abandoned property waiting for them, according to the Florida Department of Financial Services.

The Department of Financial Services reunited $66 million in abandoned property in Sept., according to Ingoglia.

They have also launched a new website, claimyourcashfl.gov, to make searching fast, secure, and always free.

Ingoglia stated that individuals are not the only ones eligible to claim abandoned property. Fire departments, police stations, schools and even universities, have abandoned property.

After a search, Ingoglia said that The University of South Florida, Hillsborough College and Polk State College had money being held.

USF had $73,651 in holdings that were reunited. The university says the money will go toward student scholarships.

Polk State College was granted $2,419, which they are choosing to put toward the organization, My Brother's Keeper. The program's website states they provide access to food, snacks, beverages, personal hygiene items, referrals to community resources and limited emergency financial assistance.

Hillsborough College was also reunited with $4,384.

How to claim funds

What you can do:

Floridians can check for funds anytime at claimyourcashfl.gov

Searches take less than a minute and are common for anyone who has moved, changed jobs, switched banks, closed a business, or left a utility deposit behind.