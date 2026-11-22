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The Brief A sleeping driver crashed into a parked Road Ranger truck on westbound State Road 400 near milepost 9 early Sunday, injuring two people. The 24-year-old Saint Cloud man drove his Kia SUV into a protective lane closure while crews worked a previous crash at 4:40 a.m. Both the SUV driver and the 33-year-old Road Ranger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and investigators cited the 24-year-old for three traffic violations.



A 24-year-old man fell asleep behind the wheel early Sunday and crashed his SUV into a Road Ranger truck on State Road 400 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

State Road 400 crash investigation

What we know:

FHP said the crash happened at 4:40 a.m. Sunday near milepost 9 as the 33-year-old Road Ranger sat inside his truck while handling a previous crash investigation. According to investigators, the 24-year-old man fell asleep while driving his Kia SUV and slammed into the stopped vehicle.

Officials said rescue crews took both drivers to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators cited the 24-year-old driver for careless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device and violating Florida’s Move Over Law.

Unreleased crash details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the driver involved in the collision.