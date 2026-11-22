Road Ranger crash: 2 injured after SUV hits truck in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A 24-year-old man fell asleep behind the wheel early Sunday and crashed his SUV into a Road Ranger truck on State Road 400 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
State Road 400 crash investigation
What we know:
FHP said the crash happened at 4:40 a.m. Sunday near milepost 9 as the 33-year-old Road Ranger sat inside his truck while handling a previous crash investigation. According to investigators, the 24-year-old man fell asleep while driving his Kia SUV and slammed into the stopped vehicle.
Officials said rescue crews took both drivers to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators cited the 24-year-old driver for careless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device and violating Florida’s Move Over Law.
Unreleased crash details
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the name of the driver involved in the collision.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official crash details provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.