How hot will the Tampa Bay area get this week after record-breaking Sunday?

On the heels of the first 100-degree day on record in Tampa, more intense heat is ahead for the Bay Area in the coming days.

Sunday sets record

By the numbers:

On Sunday, the actual air temperature in Tampa reached 100 degrees for the first time since record-keeping began in 1890, with the heat index topping 110 in many parts of the region.

The previous high mark of 99 degrees was set on June 26, 2020.

Monday forecast

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the heat isn't going away yet, with temperatures expected to reach the upper 90s in Tampa on Monday.

A heat advisory is in place throughout the Tampa Bay area from noon until 7 p.m., with the heat index likely ranging from 106 to 112 degrees.

There could be an isolated thunderstorm or two, according to Osterberg, with rain coverage at about 30%.

What's causing the intense heat?

Dig deeper:

Osterberg says a so-called "heat dome" is the culprit. More specifically, it's an area of high pressure with lots of sinking air.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A heat dome is causing temperatures to soar in the Tampa Bay area.

"It's eventually going to break down and we'll slowly get back to the lower 90s by the end of the week," Osterberg said.

What's next:

Osterberg says the return to more typical summer conditions will be gradual, with rain coverage slightly increasing to 40% through the rest of the work week, then going up to 50% by this weekend.

As rain chances climb, daytime temperatures should drop back to the lower 90s.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists.