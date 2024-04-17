How houseplants can help boost your health and mood

Going green may not only add life to your home, but it could also pick you up if you're feeling blue.

"I found that taking care of an easy-going living thing really helped my mind not stray to those negative thoughts," said Kelsey Maher of Fancy Plants Boutique in Palm Harbor. "Getting your hands in soil is actually scientifically proven to increase serotonin levels, so plants overall help reduce stress levels and anxiety and just give you a sense of overall purpose."

There are multiple benefits – both physical and mental – of having plants. That includes air purification.

READ: Here's how much sleep the average American is getting each night

"That's probably one of the most commonly known benefits, because plants actually absorb the toxins in our air. But not only that, they emit oxygen," said Terra Schmidt with Fancy Plants Boutique. "So that promotes better sleep, better overall indoor air quality in your home."

Plants can also serve as a natural humidifier. Schmidt said they release moisture in the air, which helps with any dryness of skin or sinus issues.

However, there are other benefits you may not expect.

MORE: Here are the 20 worst US cities for seasonal allergies – and some of the best

"If you're by busy highways or you have a noisy neighborhood, they help absorb the sound, making a more calming atmosphere for your home," said Schmidt.

And, you don't have to be a green thumb. While these plants can provide a certain amount of care for you, care for them is more minimal than you might think.

"They don't like a lot of sun. They don't like a lot of water," said Schmidt. "You want to let them dry out, let the leaves kind of curl in and then water them."

Fancy Plants Boutique offers monthly workshops. For more information, click here.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: