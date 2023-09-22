How to apply for DCF's Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program

Many families are still struggling after Hurricane Idalia, and Friday, the Department of Children and Families announced a new program for storm victims.

DCF said its Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program will begin for those struggling after Hurricane Idalia next week.

It will help provide food assistance for individuals and families impacted by the storm.

In the Tampa Bay area, residents in Citrus County are eligible for assistance through the program. To qualify for the program, applicants will need to meet the following requirements:

Not receiving SNAP through the regular program Have been living or working in the county at the time of the disaster Have suffered disaster related loss, which includes damage to their homes or self-employment property, loss of food, reduction or loss of income or other disaster related expenses Meet financial requirements

You can complete the interview over the phone instead of going to an on-site location, and sign-ups begin Monday. Here's how you can apply:

Pre-register on the D-SNAP website by clicking here . Registration will be open from September 22-28 and verification is required for certain elements of the application Once you have pre-registered, you will need to complete an interview by calling the D-SNAP Call Center at (888) 348-0408 or (855) 278-7136. The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from September 25-28.

In the second step, you will need to call on the appropriate day that is based on last name:

Last names beginning with A-M - Call Monday, September 25 Last names beginning with N-Z - Call Tuesday, September 26 Any last names can call Wednesday, September 27, and Thursday, September 28.

For more information, visit myflfamilies.com/DSNAP.