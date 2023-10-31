How to keep kids safe on Halloween

AAA is warning Floridians that Halloween can easily turn into a traffic safety nightmare.

The organization says the ghoulish holiday is one of the deadliest days of the year for pedestrians. On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

"There is an increased risk of pedestrian crashes on Halloween night, especially involving children," said AAA's Mark Jenkins, "We encourage drivers to slow down, constantly scan the road for pedestrians, avoid distractions, and never drive impaired."

AAA offers the following safety reminders:

Motorists

Wear your seatbelts and drive slowly through neighborhoods. Driving five miles per hour slower than the posted speed limit will give you extra time to react to children who may dart out in front of you.

Avoid distractions, such as checking social media, sending text messages, and talking on the phone, while driving.

Drive sober

Trick-or-Treaters

Cross the street using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look both ways before crossing and keep an eye on the road while you are crossing.

Use the sidewalk. If one is not available, walk facing traffic and stay as far to the left as possible.

Wear bright-colored clothing or costumes with reflective material or tape for the best visibility. Avoid masks that hinder your view.

Stay in familiar neighborhoods. Only visit homes that have the porch light on and never go into a stranger’s house.

Parents

Walk with your children as they go door-to-door. Be sure to show them safe places to cross the street.

Have children carry a glow stick or flashlight to help them see and be seen by drivers.

Avoid being on your phone while walking or supervising children. If using social media, post pictures and updates before or after you go trick-or-treating.

Party Hosts

Serve plenty of food and provide non-alcoholic beverage options.

Collect car keys from guests who are drinking.

Prepare to call taxis and rideshares. If possible, provide sleeping accommodations, or if you are sober, drive your guest home.

To ensure families feel safe, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and his deputies also went door-knocking Monday, reminding registered sex offenders and predators of the rules around Halloween.

The sheriff said his detectives have been doing compliance checks for the last month of the 1,435 registered offenders in his jurisdiction.

They're making sure that every sex offender on the list, is at the right address and not putting up any Halloween decorations.

Since they're banned from handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, they must also keep their porch lights off, and follow a curfew.

If an offender on probation or parole breaks these rules, it’s an automatic violation and can lead to an arrest.

""Because of their curfew, they're home, and we don't want them around children," Sheriff Chronister stressed. "There is no handing out candy. There's no wearing a costume, playing music. doing anything that can be misconstrued by the children in this community that say, 'Hey listen, I'm participating in Halloween.'"

Click here to see if sex offenders are living in your neighborhood.