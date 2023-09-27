How to make Strawberry Chocolate Bacon Pancakes

Here's how you can make Dr. BBQ's Strawberry Chocolate Bacon Pancakes.

This recipe makes four servings.

Ingredients:

2 cups Bisquick mix

1 cup milk

2 eggs

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups sliced strawberries

½ cup chocolate chips

6-8 slices bacon, cooked and chopped

Can of spray whipped cream

Strawberry Syrup, optional

In a medium bowl combine the Bisquick, milk, eggs and vanilla. Whisk until smooth.

Preheat a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium-low heat. Spray the surface with vegetable spray and pour out pancakes using a scant ¼ cup of batter for each.

Immediately top with a few of the strawberry slices, a few chocolate chips and a sprinkle of bacon. When golden brown on the bottom flip the pancakes and cook for another minute or so until they are done.

Place the pancakes in the oven to keep warm and repeat until you have made them all.

To serve, stack up three pancakes. Top with some more of the sliced strawberries or strawberry halves. Add some whipped cream and top with chocolate chips and crumbled bacon. Serve with strawberry syrup if desired.

