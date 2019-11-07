How to shine at work without burning out

Who doesn't want to shine at work? Well, if you want to be a star performer, you need to have alignment.

Kristen Sherry wrote a book on it: “YouMap: Find yourself. Blaze Your Path. Tell the World.” It helps people figure out their strength, their values, their preferred skills, and their personality.

She launched her YouMap company after finding herself unhappy in corporate America.

She says if your career doesn't align with you values, it's a nonstarter. “Someone can be a star employee but using burnout skills and eventually they will burn out.”

Simon T. Bailey is a customer service consultant who wrote "Be the Spark." His research discovered customer loyalty often comes from a single factor.

“There was a man or woman who was a spark, who connected with that customer emotionally.”

So how do you become the spark?

“Any time someone creates a human moment -- through eye contact, a hello, going through the extra inch,” Baily explained.

Remember, happiness shows.

To make sure you're on the right track at work, Sherry says ask yourself this: “What are the times I felt most happy and fulfilled in my life, and what was it about those things that made me fulfilled? Drill down to the value -- were you growing, was there empathy, accountability? -- and align your life to that.”

Your career may not be your life, but becoming a spark could lead to better living, more money, and workplace change.

As Bailey says, “when you hire someone who is the spark, you ignite a blaze.”