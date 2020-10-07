How you can literally live under a rock until after the election

article

The news can feel overwhelming. Between the pandemic, the election, social unrest and those murder hornets, some people may be left wishing they could go live under a rock for the rest of 2020.

Well, now you can literally go do that — at least for five nights in early November, leaving your cut off from the news, post-Election Day.

Hotels.com is offering a stay in an off-the-grid, man-made cave 50 feet underground in New Mexico from Nov. 2-7.

“Political fatigue is real regardless of the year or election,” Josh Belkin, vice president of global brand at Hotels.com, said in a press release.

About two-thirds of Americans feel “worn out” by the news, according to a Pew Research Center survey released in February. So there may be a lot of people out there who like the idea of going to “live under a rock,” figuratively or literally.

“We’re transforming an age-old idiom into a bookable experience, so individuals can relax, recharge and recover – because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us,” Belkin said.

Staying in the unique property costs just $5 per night, so $25 for the full five-night stay. The price is an "Abraham Lincoln-inspired ‘presidential rate,’” according to the travel-booking website.

Photos of the property show off rooms with rough-hewn stone walls and an interior decorated with a rustic feel.

The booking page will go live at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 9. The booking will go on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hotels.com has been expanding into the vacation home rental market. The site offers more than 250,000 properties including cottages, beach villas and other less cavernous places to stay.

For travelers looking for other rocks to stay under, Hotels.com announced it would also take 20% off the price at select properties with the word “rock” in the name for guests using the code “UnderARock” at checkout also starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

Though, regardless of where you're staying, Hotels.com advises: "Just make sure you vote first, cool [people] vote."

