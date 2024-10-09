Howard Frankland Bridge closes due to Hurricane Milton
TAMPA, Fla. - The Howard Frankland Bridge has been closed to all traffic as Hurricane Milton continues to barrel towards Florida.
This comes after the Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the westbound lanes of the Gandy Bridge and Courtney Campbell Causeway are also closed to traffic.
