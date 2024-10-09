Howard Frankland Bridge closes due to Hurricane Milton

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from WED 1:24 PM EDT until WED 2:15 PM EDT, Polk County
11
Tornado Warning
from WED 1:41 PM EDT until WED 2:30 PM EDT, Polk County, Hardee County
Tornado Warning
from WED 1:46 PM EDT until WED 2:30 PM EDT, Highlands County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Pasco County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Sumter County, Pasco County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Polk County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:07 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tornado Watch
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Sarasota County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Howard Frankland Bridge closes due to Hurricane Milton

October 9, 2024
Published  October 9, 2024 12:51pm EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - The Howard Frankland Bridge has been closed to all traffic as Hurricane Milton continues to barrel towards Florida. 

This comes after the Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed. 

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the westbound lanes of the Gandy Bridge and Courtney Campbell Causeway are also closed to traffic. 

