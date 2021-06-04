Howl-O-Scream coming to SeaWorld Orlando this fall

article

Howl-O-Scream is coming to SeaWorld Orlando.

According to SeaWorld's website, "Evade angry haunts as they rampage through scare zones. Seek shelter indoors, only to find you’ve entered a house of horrors. Deepen the thrill with a nighttime coaster ride. Quench your thirst for fear at a fiendishly interactive bar. Feel the monstrous electricity of a live show."

The event will be held over 27 nights this fall, starting on Sept. 10 and lasting through Oct. 31.

According to the website, single-night tickets start at $29.99, with pass member discounts starting at $24.99.

Howl-O-Scream was traditionally held at Busch Gardens in Tampa. This year, the event will be held at both parks.

For more information, visit SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream website.