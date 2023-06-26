HSCO and TPD team up for 'Operation Silent Knights', street racers arrested and charged

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the City of Tampa Police Department teamed up to bust street racers on Saturday.

"Operation Silent Knights" focused on keeping streets safe by enforcing traffic safety laws according to law enforcement.

Officials say the operation was conducted on Saturday night as a proactive response to the increased trend of street racing circulating around social media. Police say the "Tampa Bay Wet-N-Wild" social media event resulted in some street takeovers and reckless driving.

Officials saw cars doing "donuts" in intersections during the operation. Courtesy: HCSO

Information about the event was shared on social media and drivers were encouraged to meet at illegally shut-down intersections for races and to perform stunts like "donuts" in front of an audience according to officials.

Sheriff Chad Chronister released a statement saying that the actions of reckless drivers puts law-abiding citizens at risk.

"The actions of these street racers not only disturb the flow of traffic but endanger the lives of those who come out to watch, the drivers and passengers involved, and innocent, law-abiding citizens who are either in their cars or walking and biking in those areas," said Sheriff Chronister. "To those who think they can break traffic laws and put the lives of others at risk, know that we are watching you. We see you online and on the road."

According to officials, street racers were arrested during the operation at multiple locations in Tampa and Hillsborough County. TPD arrested three suspects and seized two cars. There were a total of 15 arrests, 23 citations and 8 vehicles seized according to officials.

Officials seized vehicles involved in street racing. Courtesy: HCSO

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw also released a statement about the dangers of street racing and reckless driving.

"The Tampa Police Department and our public safety partners work daily to ensure the streets are safe for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists alike," shared Chief Lee Bercaw. "Careless and reckless driving with complete disregard for the safety of others is unacceptable. It should be clear to anyone who thinks they can hold a street takeover anywhere in Tampa or Hillsborough County: we will catch, we will arrest you, and we will impound your car."

Police say those who were arrested, were charged with unlawful racing-spectator, unlawful racing-driver/vehicle, unlawful racing on highway, operating an unregistered vehicle, fleeing to elude, or several drug charges.

Davis, Hammad and Lopez were all arrested during "Operation Silent Knights."

A blue Ford Mustang was seen in the middle of Madison Avenue and South 50th Street doing "donuts" and illegal drifting in broad daylight according to officials. The driver, 18-year-old Julias Lopez, Jr. fled when deputies tried a traffic stop.

The HCSO Aviation Unit followed the car until it stopped, and deputies say they arrested Lopez without incident. He is facing charges of fleeing to elude and unlawful racing on the highway. Deputies also arrested the passenger.

According to deputies, 20-year-old Joshua Davis was seen blocking the westbound lanes of Madison Avenue and South 50th Street with his gray Chrysler 300 to let other cars conduct "donuts" in the intersection.

Deputies attempted traffic stops to catch some suspects. Officials seized vehicles involved in street racing. Courtesy: HCSO

Another vehicle, a blue Chrysler 300, was also seen conducting "donuts" at Madison Avenue and South 50th Street according to officials.

The car was seen illegally drifting close to pedestrian traffic. Deputies say, 21-year-old Basel Hammad also fled after HCSO attempted a traffic stop. The HCSO Aviation Unit continued surveillance into Polk County, where they say Hammad eventually crashed.

Deputies say Hammad was arrested with the help of Lakeland Police and charged with fleeing to elude, resisting without violence, and unlawful racing on highway.

"Illegal racing is never allowed at any time, but to see these delinquents doing it in broad daylight, shows how little they care about the deadly consequences that could come from their activity," said Sheriff Chronister. "Luckily, no one was hurt Saturday night, but now those involved face the legal consequences that will slow down their dangerous behavior."

Anyone with information regarding the incidents from Saturday night or would like to report illegal street racing is asked to call teamHCSO at 813-247-8200 or TPD at 813-231-6130.