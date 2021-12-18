HSCO investigating suspicious death in Wimauma

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after the body of a deceased adult was found in Wimauma Saturday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., HCSO received a 911 call about a dead body found in a wooded area near the intersection of Crestview Road and Citrus Bottom Lane.

Deputies have not identified the body at this time, but say the death appears to be suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

