HSCO: Pilot suffers minor injuries in Brooksville plane crash

A pilot is recovering after being involved in a plane crash Friday afternoon in Brooksville.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, there was one person on the single-engine plane when it crashed at the Brooksville Tampa Bay Regional Airport.

Hernando County Fire Rescue says the plane took off from Orlando, Fl., at 2:31 p.m. and was traveling to Brooksville.

When the pilot tried to land shortly before 3:10 p.m. at the Brooksville airport, the plane veered off the runway for an unknown reason and landed upside down in a drainage ditch between the taxiway and the runway on the north end of the airport.

A plane crashed on a runway at a Brooksville airport on Friday. Image is courtesy of Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Neinhuis says the pilot suffered minor injuries and did not want to be taken to the hospital.

HCSO is sending its forensics unit to the airport and deputies are doing a preliminary investigation for federal authorities.