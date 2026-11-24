The Brief Hubbard's Marina is approaching its 100-year centennial on the Gulf Coast while preparing to launch a new Tampa Bay ferry service. Four generations of the Hubbard family have operated fishing trips, dolphin tours and a seafood market out of John's Pass. Following Hurricane Helene in 2024, community support helped the waterfront business reopen just five days after the storm struck.



Four generations of the Hubbard family are celebrating nearly a century on the Gulf Coast as Hubbard's Marina prepares for its 2028 centennial and a major expansion into public transit.

The longtime John's Pass staple is gearing up to operate the upcoming ferry service connecting St. Petersburg and Tampa.

Tampa Bay ferry expansion

What we know:

Hubbard's Marina is expanding beyond offshore fishing expeditions, dolphin tours, sunset cruises, island trips and its local seafood market to run the new ferry route linking St. Petersburg and Tampa. Two ferries are currently undergoing a refit for the service, according to the family.

Upcoming ferry launch timeline

What we don't know:

Officials and the marina have not yet announced an exact launch date for the ferry service. Family members say an official start date is expected soon, though plans to potentially connect the rest of the bay remain a broader future goal.

John's Pass family history

The backstory:

The Hubbard family's roots along local waterways stretch back decades, including Capt. Mark Hubbard spending his childhood at the docks with his father, Capt. Wilson Hubbard, in the late 1960s. Decades ago, Wilson Hubbard also regularly appeared on the historic "Ernie Lee Good Day Show" to demonstrate how to catch mackerel, stone crab and blue crab.

"I used to go down to the pier... he would give me a pinfish pole, and give me five cents a pinfish," Mark Hubbard recalled. "And I would sit at the foot of the dock and fish for pinfish and fill up as well... It was good money. Great money for me until I lost the pole. Then, I got in trouble."

Hurricane Helene community recovery

What they're saying:

In 2024, Hurricane Helene struck John's Pass hard and heavily impacted the marina, but a rapid community effort allowed the business to reopen five days later. For Capt. Dylan Hubbard, carrying the family legacy forward is an honor that goes beyond running a business.

"It definitely is an interesting blessing to be able to not only wake up and live where other people vacation, but also get up and do something you love and you're passionate about, right?" Dylan Hubbard said. "And if you like what you do, you never work a day in your life. And that's kind of how it is. It's a lifestyle, not a job."

Connecting the Bay

What's next:

As crews finish refitting the two ferries, the Hubbard family is working behind the scenes to bring the St. Petersburg-to-Tampa connection to life ahead of the marina's 100-year milestone in 2028.

"We are behind the scenes working hard to get that launched, and we are very eager to see it come to life in our region," said Tara Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina. "Connect St. Pete to Tampa and hopefully the rest of the Bay. That's our goal."