Hubbard's Marina Shop reopens in Madeira Beach following hurricane storm repairs

The Brief Hubbard's Marina Shop in John's Pass Village at Madeira Beach reopens Tuesday after Hurricane Helene damage. Structural destruction and delayed permitting stalled the boutique's rebuilding effort for nearly two full years. Dylan Hubbard says nine feet of water and debris buried the landmark shop during the storm



A Madeira Beach landmark has fully recovered from severe storm damage, marking a major milestone for the local community. Hubbard's Marina is hosting the official grand opening of its boutique at John's Pass Village on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Madeira Beach business recovery

What we know:

The shop sits along the main thoroughfare of John's Pass Village and serves as a ticket hub for charters and fishing trips while selling local artwork and gifts. Hurricane Helene battered Florida's Gulf coast two years ago, pushing roughly nine feet of water, sand and debris into the area. Dylan Hubbard noted the storm completely flooded and destroyed the structure.

While crews cleaned up the property to allow the overall village to open within five days, the boutique required an extensive rebuilding process. Hurricane Milton struck shortly after, but caused less damage because much of the area was already destroyed. The boutique held a soft launch in late July before scheduling its formal reopening.

Rebuilding timeline and operations

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the final total cost of repairs and rehabilitation for the boutique. Specific details regarding the exact permitting issues that delayed construction have also not been disclosed.

History of the marina

The backstory:

Hubbard's Marina traces its origins back to 1928 as a fourth-generation family-owned business in Pinellas County. Today, the company employs more than 100 people and operates nine vessels offering dolphin cruises, fishing charters, sunset trips and ferry services.