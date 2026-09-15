Tampa man trespassed from home, returned and slashed car tire: HCSO

The Brief Keilos Ferdinand was arrested in the University area after deputies caught him on camera using a pocketknife to slash a car tire at a home he was trespassed from, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested the 26-year-old at a home on Skipper Road on misdemeanor trespassing and criminal mischief charges.



A Tampa man was arrested after Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies said he returned to a home less than an hour after being trespassed from the property and slashed a car tire.

Caught on camera

What we know:

On Sept. 12, the HCSO drone team located Keilos Ferdinand, 26, after he came back to the home he had just been trespassed from in the University area, according to the sheriff's office.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Deputies watching from the drone saw Ferdinand slash a vehicle's tire with a pocketknife, HCSO said.

Trespassing arrest

Dig deeper:

Ferdinand was arrested at a home in the 1200 block of Skipper Road, according to the sheriff's office.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Ferdinand faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing on property other than a structure or conveyance and criminal mischief involving $200 or less, according to HCSO arrest records.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say what led to the initial trespassing warning.