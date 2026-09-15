Tampa man trespassed from home, returned and slashed car tire: HCSO
UNIVERSITY, Fla. - A Tampa man was arrested after Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies said he returned to a home less than an hour after being trespassed from the property and slashed a car tire.
Caught on camera
What we know:
On Sept. 12, the HCSO drone team located Keilos Ferdinand, 26, after he came back to the home he had just been trespassed from in the University area, according to the sheriff's office.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Deputies watching from the drone saw Ferdinand slash a vehicle's tire with a pocketknife, HCSO said.
Trespassing arrest
Dig deeper:
Ferdinand was arrested at a home in the 1200 block of Skipper Road, according to the sheriff's office.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Ferdinand faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing on property other than a structure or conveyance and criminal mischief involving $200 or less, according to HCSO arrest records.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office did not say what led to the initial trespassing warning.
The Source: Information and drone video footage for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.