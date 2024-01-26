Hudson man killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in Pasco County: FHP

A Hudson man was killed in a head-on crash in Pasco County on Friday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a Chevy Malibu that was driven by a 38-year-old Spring Hill woman, was heading northbound on Bellamy Brothers Boulevard. The other vehicle, a Chrysler Town and Country, was heading south on that same road.

Just South of Miller Road, the Chevy Malibu crossed the center line on Bellamy Brothers Boulevard and hit the Chrysler Town and Country head-on, according to FHP.

READ: Pasco County drug trafficking bust leads to federal charges for 13 suspects: Officials

The Chrysler, which was driven by a 39-year-old Dade City man, flipped after the impact of the crash, investigators said.

The 34-year-old Hudson man, who died at the scene of the crash, was a passenger in the Chevy Malibu.

Troopers said the Spring Hill woman was seriously injured in the crash, while the Dade City man in the Chrysler suffered minor injuries.